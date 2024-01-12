Sandy Spring Bank Sells 2,243 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,243 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.9% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $37.34 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.53.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

