Sandy Spring Bank Sells 236 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Sandy Spring Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $235.34 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $96.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

