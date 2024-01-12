Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.75 to $26.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Hovde Group cut shares of Saratoga Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SAR opened at $23.30 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $305.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.66.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.