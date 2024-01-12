Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 40.9% from the December 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on SHLAF. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Schindler Stock Performance
Schindler Company Profile
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
