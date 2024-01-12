Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 285,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 203,169 shares.The stock last traded at $45.95 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.14.

Institutional Trading of Schwab 1000 Index ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

