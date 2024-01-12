Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now forecasts that the airline will earn $3.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

LUV has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.65.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $29.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $403,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,335 shares of the airline’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 40,189 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.