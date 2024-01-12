Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will earn $5.54 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.70 per share.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CHK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Johnson Rice lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $79.62 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,852,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,311,000 after buying an additional 257,880 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,465,000 after buying an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after purchasing an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% in the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after purchasing an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

