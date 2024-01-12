SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Up 4.1% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. 13,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 24,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Specifically, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 6,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $42,439.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,383.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.45.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.98 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 13.09% and a negative net margin of 30.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 425,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 57,251 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 744,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,362,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after buying an additional 71,200 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SecureWorks by 47.9% during the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 47.7% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and adversarial services.

