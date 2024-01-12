Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.14 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

