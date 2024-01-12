Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,984,278.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $383.00 price target (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.63.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $378.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $360.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $386.33.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

