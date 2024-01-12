Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Markel Corp increased its position in MSCI by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in MSCI by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $550.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $532.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.83. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $573.32. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The company had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus started coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $568.29.

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

