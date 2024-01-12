Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 173.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,704,238. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA opened at $106.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.47. The company has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $207.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

