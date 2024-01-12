Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,783 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 71,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 241,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FIS shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $62.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 180.32% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 855 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

