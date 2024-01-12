Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $412,247.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,553.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark James King sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,157 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.53 and a 52-week high of $143.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 46.01%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

