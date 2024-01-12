Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,699 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,699 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% in the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.6 %

OXY opened at $57.13 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $67.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.60.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,743,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.26 per share, for a total transaction of $105,040,652.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 243,715,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,314,349.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

