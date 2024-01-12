Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Cummins in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 89.6% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.88.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $237.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average is $234.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

