Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,979 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,596,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,345,318,000 after acquiring an additional 464,694 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,698,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,035,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

DLR opened at $134.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $139.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.03.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

