Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,012 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,012 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 416,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Sysco by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 90,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after buying an additional 52,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,613,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

