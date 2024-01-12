Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 999 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 35,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,429 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Cintas in the third quarter worth approximately $562,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas by 19.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 196,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 6.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS opened at $588.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $563.03 and a 200 day moving average of $520.93. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $423.06 and a 12 month high of $607.79.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Cintas from $580.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.50.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

