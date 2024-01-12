Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,322 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WELL. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.08.

Welltower Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:WELL opened at $89.98 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $93.42. The company has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.65). Welltower had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 508.33%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.