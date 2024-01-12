Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,136 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,274,000 after purchasing an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,540,000 after purchasing an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,608,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 46,967 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on BKR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $344,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,878.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR opened at $31.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 6.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

