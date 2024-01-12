Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,732 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 276.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.63 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $60.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.44. The company has a market capitalization of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

