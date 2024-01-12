Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Barclays dropped their target price on Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE SRE traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 79,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra has a 12-month low of $63.75 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.13. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.73.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

