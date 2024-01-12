Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $34.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $37.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ST. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.17.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $34.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.