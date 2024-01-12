ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW traded down $1.67 on Friday, hitting $724.79. 232,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,806. The firm has a market cap of $148.58 billion, a PE ratio of 94.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $405.37 and a twelve month high of $734.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $678.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.22.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $624.29.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

