SFI Advisors LLC Acquires 10,902 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

SFI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIFree Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the quarter. First Trust International IPO ETF comprises 2.3% of SFI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 1.43% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPXI. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the third quarter worth about $359,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

First Trust International IPO ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.60. 1,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.04.

First Trust International IPO ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

