SFI Advisors LLC Buys 3,230 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF makes up 2.8% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROBT. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of ROBT traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $44.35. The stock had a trading volume of 14,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.52. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

