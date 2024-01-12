SFI Advisors LLC Buys 4,785 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises about 3.6% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

FDIS stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.31. 6,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,303. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $80.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.15.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

