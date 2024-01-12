SFI Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,810,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,932,000 after buying an additional 2,387,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,517,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,423,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,782,000 after buying an additional 245,672 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 896,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after buying an additional 246,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 34,373 shares in the last quarter.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
Shares of RYLD stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,270. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.15.
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
