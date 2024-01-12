SFI Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

SFI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,559,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,894,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after buying an additional 780,292 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,281,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,275,000 after buying an additional 78,895 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 875,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,931 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 752,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund alerts:

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 580,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,668. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.0779 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.