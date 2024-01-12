SFI Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. iShares Asia 50 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,622.8% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 2,108.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Asia 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

NASDAQ AIA traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $55.47. 34,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,663. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.65. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is an increase from iShares Asia 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

