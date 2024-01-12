SFI Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

SFI Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 52.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 2.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PFD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. 12,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,168. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Announces Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

