SFI Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2024

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVAFree Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 1.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

JAVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,792. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.