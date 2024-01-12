SFI Advisors LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 23,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 1.2% of SFI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,935,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 35,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000.

JAVA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,792. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.93 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.94.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

