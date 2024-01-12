SFI Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

SFI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Amplify Online Retail ETF comprises 3.1% of SFI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SFI Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

Amplify Online Retail ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. 2,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,854. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.71. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

