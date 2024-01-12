SFI Advisors LLC Sells 24,500 Shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

SFI Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) by 63.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the quarter. SFI Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of The New America High Income Fund worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYB. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $498,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HYB stock remained flat at $7.15 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,096. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from The New America High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

