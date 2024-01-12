Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,999.36 ($38.23).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, November 17th.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. Shell’s payout ratio is 3,143.71%.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
