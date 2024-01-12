Short Interest in ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY) Expands By 850.0%

ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 850.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ENEOS stock opened at C$8.30 on Friday. ENEOS has a one year low of C$6.55 and a one year high of C$8.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.55.

ENEOS (OTCMKTS:JXHLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$23.54 billion during the quarter.

ENEOS Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy, oil and natural gas exploration and production, and metals businesses in Japan, China, Asia, and internationally. It manufactures and sells petroleum products, including gasoline, kerosene, lubricants, etc.; imports and sells gas; and supplies electricity and hydrogen, as well as provides petrochemicals; and offers crude oil, natural gas, and copper concentrates.

