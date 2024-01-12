Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Expands By 856.0%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 856.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Pacific Stock Up 0.8 %

First Pacific stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. First Pacific has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

About First Pacific

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

