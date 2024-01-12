Short Interest in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Increases By 1,072.7%

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 1,072.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.02. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $12.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,628,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund by 4,650.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

