Short Interest in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Expands By 800.0%

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin Universal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

NYSE FT opened at $6.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $7.40.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

