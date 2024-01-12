Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Rises By 777.8%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 777.8% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HGTXU opened at $0.76 on Friday. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.
About Hugoton Royalty Trust
