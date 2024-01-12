Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Grows By 1,300.0%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Integrated Ventures Trading Up 1.7 %

INTV opened at $1.81 on Friday. Integrated Ventures has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05.

Get Integrated Ventures alerts:

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter. Integrated Ventures had a negative return on equity of 981.98% and a negative net margin of 771.90%.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the mining of digital currency. The company manufactures and sells mining equipment and mining rigs; as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, Quant, and Dogecoin.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.