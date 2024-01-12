Short Interest in Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Increases By 670.4%

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 670.4% from the December 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Kubota Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS KUBTY opened at $75.61 on Friday. Kubota has a 1-year low of $66.22 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $73.46. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.38. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kubota will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells agricultural and construction machinery in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Machinery, Water/Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment offers tractors, tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest equipment, vegetable machinery, and other related equipment; mini rice center, seedling raising, rice polishing, and gardening facilities; weighing, measuring, control equipment and systems, and air purifiers; engines for agricultural machinery, construction and industrial machinery, and generators; and mini excavators, wheel and skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, and other construction machinery related products.

