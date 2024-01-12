Short Interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Increases By 119.4%

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,600 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the December 15th total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional Trading of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 28.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 49.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 33.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 11.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 314 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,242. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $355.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.76.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $295.08 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

