Short Interest in Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Expands By 1,400.0%

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Nickel 28 Capital Stock Performance
Shares of CONXF opened at $0.60 on Friday. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.75.
About Nickel 28 Capital
