Short Interest in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA) Declines By 66.7%

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Global Acquisition I

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 1.3% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 0.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 302,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 13.6% in the third quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 2.3% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 204,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I by 76.7% in the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

NASDAQ TGAA opened at $11.16 on Friday. Target Global Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

