Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Expands By 500.0%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the December 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.
