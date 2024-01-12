Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Rises By 178.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.97.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

