Short Interest in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Rises By 178.9%

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, a growth of 178.9% from the December 15th total of 641,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TCON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Report on TCON
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 4 reasons American Airlines stock could fly 40% higher in 2024
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Infosys stock sets up for growth, supported by AI
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Semiconductor sales grow; acceleration is in the forecast
Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.