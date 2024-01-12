Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) Grows By 123.4%

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, a growth of 123.4% from the December 15th total of 33,400 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNCE. Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vince by 6.4% in the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vince during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vince by 99.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 160,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares during the period. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vince stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,350. Vince has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84.

Vince ( NYSE:VNCE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). Vince had a net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million during the quarter.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

