Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 160400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 32.63 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.